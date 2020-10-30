Premont PD makes several arrests on outstanding warrants

Gutierrez arrested on warrants

During a traffic stop on Monday, Oct. 26, police learned that David Omar Gutierrez had two outstanding warrants. Gutierrez was arrested and transported to the Jim Wells County jail. The outstanding warrants were for terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

Wanted in Kleberg County

On Monday, Oct. 26, Officer Robert Longoria and Officer Martin Aguilera conducted a traffic stop on Highway 281 and Third Street. While conducting a driver’s license check on Rolando Arguijo Jr. the officers discovered that Arguijo was wanted out of Kleberg County. The warrant was for a motion to revoke probation. Arguijo was transported and booked in the JWC jail.

Probation violation arrest

Premont Officer Brenda Ligas was called to the 300 block of Ïourth Street for a civil matter on Monday, Oct. 26. When the officer arrived she made contact with David Lopez who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the U.S. Marshals Office in Corpus Christi for probation violation – smuggling of aliens. Lopez was taken to the JWC jail.

Source: Premont Police Chief Richard Nava