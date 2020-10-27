Alice Police Blotter

Argument begins when suspect can't call 'drug dealer'

A report was made with Alice police about an assault that occurred on Monday, Oct. 26 at a residence on the 800 block of East Sixth Street. The victim told police the assault began when he refused to lend Pablo Flores a cell phone to “call his drug dealer.” The victim said that Flores throw him a small radio, lite a paper on fire and also threw it at him. In the past few weeks, Flores has threatened to harm the victim. Flores was later found at the intersection of Presnall and Fifth Street. Officers discovered a bag of synthetic marijuana on Flores' person. Flores was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury, terroristic threat and possession of a controlled substance.

Hospital and ambulance broken into

Hospital security called police on Monday, Oct. 26. Police arrived to learn that Leandro Rea III had broken a window to the hospital by the emergency room entrance. Rea also locked himself in a ambulance and ransacked the vehicle. EMS said nothing was taken, but things were thrown around. Rea was booked into the JWC jail where he was charged with criminal mischief and burglary of a vehicle.

Assault on family member

Leroy Ramirez was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 24 after police were called to a residence on the 1400 block of Easterling. When police arrived Ramirez's mother told police that Ramirez had punched his wife. Police questioned the victim who said Ramirez and her where arguing all night and when she sat down Ramirez began to choke her and punching her. Ramirez was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault family violence impede breath.

Source: Alice police reports