Sheriff: 18-year-old arrested in connection with sexual assault of a child

Kyle Riley Craddock was booked into the Jim Wells County jail on Saturday with a total bond of $251,500 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old family member, according to Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Police were called to the residence on the 12000 block of Highway 359 and made contact with the victim's father on Friday, Oct. 23 around 11 p.m.

According to the sheriff's report, 18-year-old Craddock had sexually assaulted his step-sister while she was at home alone.

Craddock had entered the home through a bedroom window, took a shower and attacked the victim, according to Sheriff Bueno. Craddock was not at the residence when deputies arrived.

The victim was able to fight Craddock and rode a bike to the neighbor's house to call her help, report states.

The case is under investigation and details of the case are limited.

Craddock was charged with sexual assault of a child and failure to identify.

"It is evident that because of the crisis more families are turning into extended families," Sheriff Bueno said. "We as parents have to be more alert of our surroundings to protect our children."

Bueno wants to remind everyone to be vigilant at this time. Families are looking to each other for survival and many families have moved in together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriff Bueno and his investigators believe there are other victims. If anyone knows anything about Craddock or have encountered him to call the sheriff's office at 361-668-0341.