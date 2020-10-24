Northern District Director for Congressman seen removing political signs, Chief said

BENAVIDES - Concerned citizens recently reported that they observed Albert Martinez, the Northern District Director forrepresentative for Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (Democrat), was seen taking political signs from the Main Street in Benavides.

According to the Benavides Police Chief Corey Martinez, he spoke with Albert Martinez about the situation and Albert Martinez told the police chief that he didn't steal the signs because he turned them into the Duval County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Corey Martinez said he was able to retrieve six signs. Chief Corey Martinez said he will be returning the signs to the Republican Chair Party coordinator.

Chief Corey Martinez will be issuing a Class C misdemeanor citation to Albert Martinez for theft.

The signs that Albert Martinez said he removed were of Congressman VIcente Gonzalez's Republican opponent Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez.

Albert Martinez could face a $500 fine.