Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Monday, March 8 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.

Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.

Notices were sent out with Zoom information.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Bryan Anthony Aguillon for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and removed original equipment exhaust emission system.

Ramon Nonato Altamirano Jr. for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Christopher Noel Arredondo for failure to control speed and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Severo Adrian Arroyo III for failure to control speed and no driver's license.

Rosaura Banuelos for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jesse Buegeler for D.O.C. discharges firearm in public roadway.

Deanna Janeece Codrey for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Danny Wayne Engle for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Amado Escobedo for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Paco Rene Bernal for no driver's license.

Joseph Carrillo for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary Elida Chapa for parking in handicap space.

Homer Esquivel for speeding and no driver's license.

Scott Fischer for expired registration.

Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.

Amador Garza Jr. for no driver's license, third offense.

William David George for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.

Joe O. Hinojosa for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

JoAnn Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Robin Lynn Garcia for improper turn and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ciara Celeste Gonzales for no driver's license.

Leila Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for no driver's license and expired registration.

Destiny Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Desiree Marie Luera for theft.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Martin Marquez for no driver's license.

Melba Canales Martinez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Osvaldo Omar Martinez for failure to control speed and expired registration.

Anna Pastor for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility - second offense, and no driver's license.

John Pyle for theft.

Marivel Rodriguez Robles for failure to yield at stop intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Nola Renee Robles for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Michael Joe Hanson for changed lane when unsafe.

Brianna Hope Longoria for driving while license invalid.

Jessica Marie Quilimaco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Eric Mitchell Rocha for no driver's license and failure to control speed.

Demira Danielle Saenz for speeding in a school zone.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Klarissa Lynell Rodriguez for speeding.

Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Kimberly Salinas for failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Angel Trevino for running a red light, no driver's license and failure to maintain property.

Heather Ann Vanecek for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Horacio Muric for failure to control speed.

Sierra Rodriguez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display of fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Evan Ray Sosa for no driver's license.

Elizabeth Trevino for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Jennica Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.