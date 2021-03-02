Alice Municipal Court sets docket call
Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Monday, March 8 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.
Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.
Notices were sent out with Zoom information.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Bryan Anthony Aguillon for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and removed original equipment exhaust emission system.
- Ramon Nonato Altamirano Jr. for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Christopher Noel Arredondo for failure to control speed and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
- Severo Adrian Arroyo III for failure to control speed and no driver's license.
- Rosaura Banuelos for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jesse Buegeler for D.O.C. discharges firearm in public roadway.
- Deanna Janeece Codrey for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Danny Wayne Engle for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Amado Escobedo for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Paco Rene Bernal for no driver's license.
- Joseph Carrillo for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mary Elida Chapa for parking in handicap space.
- Homer Esquivel for speeding and no driver's license.
- Scott Fischer for expired registration.
- Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.
- Amador Garza Jr. for no driver's license, third offense.
- William David George for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
- Joe O. Hinojosa for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- JoAnn Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Robin Lynn Garcia for improper turn and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ciara Celeste Gonzales for no driver's license.
- Leila Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for no driver's license and expired registration.
- Destiny Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Desiree Marie Luera for theft.
- Celia Madrigal
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Martin Marquez for no driver's license.
- Melba Canales Martinez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Osvaldo Omar Martinez for failure to control speed and expired registration.
- Anna Pastor for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility - second offense, and no driver's license.
- John Pyle for theft.
- Marivel Rodriguez Robles for failure to yield at stop intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
- Nola Renee Robles for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cenaida Montoya
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Michael Joe Hanson for changed lane when unsafe.
- Brianna Hope Longoria for driving while license invalid.
- Jessica Marie Quilimaco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Eric Mitchell Rocha for no driver's license and failure to control speed.
- Demira Danielle Saenz for speeding in a school zone.
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Klarissa Lynell Rodriguez for speeding.
- Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Kimberly Salinas for failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
- Angel Trevino for running a red light, no driver's license and failure to maintain property.
- Heather Ann Vanecek for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Horacio Muric for failure to control speed.
- Sierra Rodriguez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display of fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Evan Ray Sosa for no driver's license.
- Elizabeth Trevino for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Jennica Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Corando Torres for no driver's license.
- Tanya Perez
- Jacob Reyes