SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Monday, March 8 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.

Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.

Notices were sent out with Zoom information.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Bryan Anthony Aguillon for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and removed original equipment exhaust emission system.
  • Ramon Nonato Altamirano Jr. for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Christopher Noel Arredondo for failure to control speed and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
  • Severo Adrian Arroyo III for failure to control speed and no driver's license.
  • Rosaura Banuelos for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jesse Buegeler for D.O.C. discharges firearm in public roadway.
  • Deanna Janeece Codrey for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Danny Wayne Engle for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Amado Escobedo for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Paco Rene Bernal for no driver's license.
  • Joseph Carrillo for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Mary Elida Chapa for parking in handicap space.
  • Homer Esquivel for speeding and no driver's license.
  • Scott Fischer for expired registration.
  • Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.
  • Amador Garza Jr. for no driver's license, third offense.
  • William David George for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
  • Joe O. Hinojosa for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • JoAnn Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Robin Lynn Garcia for improper turn and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ciara Celeste Gonzales for no driver's license.
  • Leila Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for no driver's license and expired registration.
  • Destiny Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Desiree Marie Luera for theft.
  • Celia Madrigal

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Martin Marquez for no driver's license.
  • Melba Canales Martinez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Osvaldo Omar Martinez for failure to control speed and expired registration.
  • Anna Pastor for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility - second offense, and no driver's license.
  • John Pyle for theft.
  • Marivel Rodriguez Robles for failure to yield at stop intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
  • Nola Renee Robles for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Cenaida Montoya

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Michael Joe Hanson for changed lane when unsafe.
  • Brianna Hope Longoria for driving while license invalid.
  • Jessica Marie Quilimaco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Eric Mitchell Rocha for no driver's license and failure to control speed.
  • Demira Danielle Saenz for speeding in a school zone.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Klarissa Lynell Rodriguez for speeding.
  • Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility. 
  • Kimberly Salinas for failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
  • Angel Trevino for running a red light, no driver's license and failure to maintain property.
  • Heather Ann Vanecek for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Horacio Muric for failure to control speed.
  • Sierra Rodriguez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display of fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Evan Ray Sosa for no driver's license.
  • Elizabeth Trevino for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Jennica Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Corando Torres for no driver's license.
  • Tanya Perez 
  • Jacob Reyes