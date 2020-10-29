Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Friday, Nov. 6 starting at 8: 30 a.m. In order for there to have in-person court, administrators have made changes that must be followed.

Changes made follow CDC guidelines such as wearing face masks, checking temperatures, sanitizing hands and furniture, plus making sure that defendants are limited in the courtroom. Defendants will not be allowed to have anyone, including minors, enter the courtroom with them. Minors who are on the docket will be allowed to have one parent or guardian to accompany them.

Defendants call also have a teleconference hearing. To schedule a hearing or for more information call 361-668-7285.

Docket call at 8:30 a.m.

Cassandra Lee Baiza for open container

Gabriel Cheno Cantu for assault.

Matthew Noel Cantu for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Rene Davila for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Aria Elana Gamez for failed to yield at stop intersection.

Leslie Gamez for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Olibiel Jose Garcia Jr. for running red light.

Esperanza Anguiano

Monique Beltran

Jessica Benavides

Ovido Buentello

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Amador Daniel Chapa for failure to control speed.

Jose Benancio Espinoza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to control speed.

Adrian Estrada for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and child (9-16) not secured by safety belt.

Jesus Farias Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alexandra J. Flores for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Brenda Maria Garcia for failed to yield row turning left.

Cynthia Chavera Garcia for speeding.

Larry Garcia for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Michael John Gomez for open container and speeding.

Jesus Guerra for failure to abate nuisance.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Samantha Joy Fields for running a red light, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and no driver's license.

Rachel Marie Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Romeo Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Aixa Ann Garza for speeding.

Jose Manuel Garza for driving while license invalid.

Leve Lynch for no seat belt, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Adolfo Gonzalez

Jennifer Davila

Candice Fernandez

Adan Garza

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Nicholas Arriola for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired operator's license.

Leeroy Garza for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Sara Marie Gonzalez for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rose Griggs for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Manuel G. Guerra III for backing without safety.

Sarah Lynn Hernandez for running a stop sign.

Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid.

Arturo Ruiz for driving while license invalid and for two counts of violate promise to appear.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Guadalupe Contreras Gonzalez for expired operator's license.

Marisela Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jeremy Guerra for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Jennifer Hughes for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and careless driving.

Hector Lopez Jr. for no driver's license (second offense) and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Makayla Raeann Marquez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

David Gonzalez

Luis Marquez

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Homer Esquivel for two counts of no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cyndi Allison Juarez for failure to control speed and no driver's license.

Agapito Robert Mendoza Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Reyes Mendoza Jr. for failure to control speed, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Jose Monsevais for theft.

Mathew Eugene Munoz for criminal mischief, no seat belt - driver, city ordinance, two counts of expired operator's license, failure to appear, two counts of violate promise to appear, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Julio Naranjo Jr. for expired registration, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Oscar mario Navarro Jr. for open container.

David Neely for running a stop sign and no driver's license.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Jealsie Lynn Osorio for no driver's license and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Roberto Ramirez Jr. for theft.

Jacob Tito for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Cherish Posey

Mariah Rodriguez

Joanna Vasquez

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Jesse Plata for driving while license invalid or suspended.

Alysha Andrea Ramirez for driving while license invalid or suspended.

Amber Lynn Trevino for driving while license invalid or suspended.

Reynaldo A. Vasquez for failed to signal intent to turn.

Jose Zuniga for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Jake Smith for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

​​​​​​​Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Manuel Enrique Trevino for no driver's license.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Bruce Bowen

Luis Gonzalez

Evette Martinez

Roxanne Medina

Amanda Rice

Billy Segura

Docket call at 3:45 p.m.

Victor Gomez

Rebecca Luera

Robert Perez

​​​​​​​Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

Patricia Dean Hall for expired registration.

​​​​​​​