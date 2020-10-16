Following in a family tradition

Robin Bradshaw/ rbradshaw1@gatehousemedia.com

Being a part of the Jim Wells County fair is a tradition for many families, but the tradition is more than a fun activity for the whole family. This tradition takes lots of hard work, dedication and planning.

Seventh grader Rebekah Gordon has been showing broilers (chickens) and roasters in the Jim Wells County fair for five years. She is also a part of the horse show and the food challenge.

“One of my greatest memories in 4-H was when I won grand and reserve champion roaster, and grand champion broilers, all in the same year,” said the Orange Grove Junior High student. “It was rewarding to see all the hard work pay off.”

Raising broilers is a family fair tradition and takes pride in following the tradition every year. Last year, Gordon won the overall high point buckle. She participates in the costume contest with her horse Doc. Doc and Gordon showed off their western pleasure riding skills, and ran poles, barrels, and straights in the speed events.

Being in the food challenge is something Gordon enjoys.

“We are given a set of ingredients, and we are tasked with preparing a meal without instruction, in addition to explaining the nutritional content. My team won fourth place overall at the District Food Show last year,” Gordon said.

Gordon has several goals through the 4-H program and the fair.

“I would like to encourage everyone to come out and support the kids that have worked hard for the upcoming fair. 2020 has been challenging, but we are all looking forward to one of our favorite times of the year – FAIR TIME,” she said with enthusiasm. “This year, I hope to place grand or reserve with my chickens. My goal for the rodeo is to beat my times from last year, and not make any mistakes.”

Gordon can't wait to get in the arena and show off her hard work.