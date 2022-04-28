Lone Finalist named for BBPB ISD

submitted

BEN BOLT - In a special called board meeting held on Thursday, April 21, the Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Independent School District's board of trustees voted unanimously to name Dr. Marcela Baez, as the lone finalist for BBPB’s next superintendent of schools.

Dr. Baez has been the Chief Human Resource Officer at San Marcos CISD since 2018. Dr. Baez’s public education career is centered around advocating for the best educational opportunities for all students. Dr. Baez began her career as a teacher in the Houston ISD and has served students as an assistant principal, principal and director at all levels to include elementary, middle and high school.

“I am extremely honored and excited to become a member of the BBPB family and serve the students, staff and community of BBPB. I look forward to working with the BBPB board, hard-working staff and the Badger community to ensure the growth and success of all our students. Thank you for this privilege in serving as your next Superintendent," Dr. Baez said.

“Dr. Baez is an experienced leader who puts kids first, which is our top priority,” said Maria Garza, school board president.

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period after naming a lone finalist before the superintendent can be officially named. The board will officially name Dr. Baez as the new superintendent and approve her contract at a special meeting on May 12.