Earth Day at Benavides Elementary
BENAVIDES - Benavides Elementary recently celebrated Earth Day a day early since all students were excited to plant our flowers and vegetables.
The campus has a flower garden in front of the school and a vegetable garden on the side of the school. In this project students learned the value of hard work and cooperation, science, beautifying the school and the responsibility of taking care of the environment.
They used old tires as raised beds for plants.