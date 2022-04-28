Area fire departments receive funds from JWC Farm Bureau

submitted

When rural residents need help, the first response is often from fire departments. That has been especially true this year for Jim Wells County residents who have faced wildfires, including the 60,000-acre Borrego fire.

To thank those for serving rural communities, JWC Farm Bureau recently donated $2,500 to nine area fire departments.

"Fire departments meet us where we have a need, and right now, with the drought we're in, we need our firefighters more than ever," said Kirk Baxter Jr., JWC Farm Bureau president. "We want to thank our first responders for their support and efforts in protecting our communities."

Alice, Ben Bolt, Benavides/Concepcion, Falfurrias, Freer, Orange Grove, Premont, Sandia, San Diego and Hebbronville Fire Departments each received $250 from JWC Farm Bureau.

Baxter noted the small, rural communities relay on fire departments for a fast response since they are often located far away from other county emergency services.

"Multiple fires have kept first responders busy," he said. "They put their own lives on hold to help their communities whenever they are called. We appreciate them and the work they do."

Local fire departments serve more than just farmers, ranchers and agricultural businesses.

"We'd like to encourage other local businesses to match this donation or make a contribution of their own to help support our local firefighters," Baxter said.

JWC Farm Bureau is committed to supporting farmers, ranchers and rural communities. For more information, call 361-664-2661.