AENJ outlines websites, e-edition, social media changes

staff

The Alice Echo - News Journal (AENJ) was recently purchased by CherryRoad Media. With this purchase, readers should accept changes to the website, e-edition and social media accounts.

AENJ's website launches Monday, May 2. The edition paywall will be down as part of the transition, but once it is re-established, current digital subscribers will need to sign in again and reset their passwords as the transition from former owner Gannett to new owner CherryRoad Media.

The former AENJ app didn't move over and is no longer being updated. Digital readers should go directly to www.alicetx.com to view the e-edition on the new digital viewer.

In the current transition, AENJ articles won't be readily available on the website or social media accounts with the exception of breaking or urgent stories. CherryRoad Media is a print first company, but the AENJ is working with the corporation to transition into a digital first as our readers have become accustomed to.

Once the paywall is raised, subscribers will receive an email whenever a new e-edition is ready. It will have a picture of the edition's front page and a link to the e-edition.

If you have any questions or issues with accessing the website or your digital subscription, please contact us at 361-664-6588.

Our office is currently at 405 E. Main Street and open Monday - Friday from 9:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.