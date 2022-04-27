Families gather for National Week of COVID Remembrance

Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco and a small group of individuals met at the Anderson Park, near the COVID-19 Memorial Fence of Love, to honor the Jim Wells and Duval County residents whose lives were tragically taken due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, Carrasco read a proclamation for National Week of COVID Remembrance and Action. She stood before members of the community who experienced the loss of a loved one due to COVID.

"Whereas, it is crucial that we come together as a nation to acknowledge the unimaginable toll that COVID has taken and continues to take on families across the United States," Carrasco read.

Carrasco proclaimed the week of April 24 - 30th as National Week of COVID Remembrance and Action.

Carrasco lost her daughter in January of 2020.

"A lot of us here have lost our precious someone. I hope coming together and having a memorial helps each and everyone of you with the healing process," she said.

"Everyone here has been affected by COVID in some way," said BT Church pastor Mat Moreno. "The heart break that brings."

Moreno understands the hurt of losing someone to COVID. He lost his father in October 2020 and still finds himself grieving.

"This is beautiful," Rodriguez said. "I know all of us are grieving in our own way and as long as we come together. Know that you are not alone."

Lisa Rodriguez, lost her parents to COVID, approached Carrasco in 2021. Rodriguez asked how the city could remember those lost to COVID. Rodriguez continues to lead the way for South Texans to remember their loved ones.

Rodriguez is planning a walk and memorial event in August to join other across the country in remembering COVID victims.