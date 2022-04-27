CBC criminal justice class equipped with training simulator

New cutting-edge equipment arrived at Coastal Bend College - Alice and Beeville campuses that would provide real world experience to criminal justice students.

"A brand-new simulator known as the Milo Range Simulator. A simulator that we can use to practice shoot - don't shoot scenarios and de-escalation scenarios. It has numerous scenarios that depict real life situations," said Aniceto Perez, Criminal Justice Law Enforcement professor.

Alice CBC students trained for the first time on the simulator Tuesday afternoon. Beeville students had their first training sessions on Monday.

Before Perez could train his students, he had to be certified on the simulator. He went through the training himself. Perez has been in law enforcement for over 43 years and was the chief of the Alice Police Department.

"The weapons used in the simulator are real weapons converted to fit the simulator. There is no amination," Perez said. "Every month, the company will upload it with different scenarios. Being trained on these scenarios through the Milo Range Simulator the students will know what to look for because they'll already have the training. My goal is to implement the simulator in the course and use it throughout the semester."

Perez and Dr. Stephanie Yuma, Alice site director, are excited to have the latest technology for their students and for local law enforcement agencies.

"For us, it just means that we are able to give back to our community in ways that our community sees the need. We're able to provide cutting edge technology. To give a deeper understanding and hands-on resources so that students learn on the best technology that there is out there," Yuma said. "Not just students, it’s for our local law enforcement agencies also. We're hoping they will take part in this technology."

"We are a community college, so not only do we want to give to our students but also to the community,” she said.

The Milo Range Simulator cost the college over $100,000. It was purchased through a grant the community college applied for during the summer months. Apart from the "weapons," the simulator is equipped with a tazer and a flashlight.