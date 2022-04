Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Sunday evening, said Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

DPS was notified that an accident occurred on Farm-to-Market 3376 near County Road 247 around 10:26 p.m.

The deceased identity has not been released as per the investigation. Details of the accident are unknown at this time.

