Bridging Families - John

Every teenager needs someone to love and care for. Teenagers across Texas are need of forever homes.

John, 13, is a very loving and kind, who is competitive and loves to play basketball, football and soccer. Along with his athletic ability, John is very friendly and makes friends wherever he goes, as he has a great sense of humor and enjoys making others laugh and smile.

John is open to new adventures and opportunities, as he enjoys participating in a range of activities, ranging from riding his bike, running track, to taking part in Sunday school.

John is seeking to become part of a loving and active family, who will encourage him to explore and develop his talents in sports and extracurricular activities.

He will do well with a family who has other children or where he can be an only child; he also likes being around animals and will do well in a family with pets.

If you think you could be John’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for South Texas are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: