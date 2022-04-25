Bridging Families - John
Every teenager needs someone to love and care for. Teenagers across Texas are need of forever homes.
John, 13, is a very loving and kind, who is competitive and loves to play basketball, football and soccer. Along with his athletic ability, John is very friendly and makes friends wherever he goes, as he has a great sense of humor and enjoys making others laugh and smile.
John is open to new adventures and opportunities, as he enjoys participating in a range of activities, ranging from riding his bike, running track, to taking part in Sunday school.
John is seeking to become part of a loving and active family, who will encourage him to explore and develop his talents in sports and extracurricular activities.
He will do well with a family who has other children or where he can be an only child; he also likes being around animals and will do well in a family with pets.
If you think you could be John’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for South Texas are posted.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.