Big Taco Mexican Restaurant closes doors

After 20 years of servicing the Alice community and travelers throughout South Texas, the owners of Big Taco closed their doors on Saturday, April 16.

"Big Taco would like to thank the Jim Wells County community for supporting us for over two decades," Jesus and Teresa Ceja said via Facebook. "Over the years, we have watched many wonderful travelers and local South Texans come in through our doors looking for delicious food. Whether it was breakfast at 5 a.m. for those working in the oil field or lunch for those who only had time for a quick bite, we have been grateful that you all chose to come eat with us."

Big Taco was located on Cecilia Street in the small green and red restaurant. Driving by the Mexican restaurant one wouldn't expect much until you tasted the authentic food made fresh daily.

"We will miss having Big Taco serve as a space for great food and community, but our customers have become like family to us and we greatly appreciate the wonderful memories that have come from the last 20 years, the Ceja family said.

Jesus also known as "Don Chuy" is not only the owner, but he was also the manager of Big Taco. In 2020, Jesus was recognized for his business in the national magazine El Restaurante. The magazine featured the top managers of the year.

Big Taco opened its doors in 2001. He started his business after he was "let go" from another area restaurant after asking for half a day off.

Don Chuy came to the United States from Mexico City 40 years ago. He learned how to cook from his mother who also showed him how to make his own spices. His love of cooking has shown throughout the years as he worked in different taquerias.

The doors to the restaurant are officially closed, but the Cejas aren't living Alice.

"We will see you all around because Alice and this community is home," they said. “Alice es Buena Gente. Gracias por todo el apoyo y hermosos recuerdos."

