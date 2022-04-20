Vigil promotes awareness against child abuse

In 2021, there were 356 alleged victims of child abuse in Jim Wells County and out of those numbers, the Department of Family and protective Services confirmed 189 victims.

On Tuesday, April 19, Brush Country CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) held a vigil at the JWC Courthouse to take a stand against child abuse.

"When you see something, say something," said Carlos Omar Garcia, District Attorney. "One of the biggest issues we have is, most of the time, about 73 to 75 percent of children who are abused don't report that abuse for at least a year or more...(The children) have to have someone they can trust."

Child abuse affects children of all ages, races and social-economic status. There are many different people ready to help children.

Bikers against child abuse (BACA) were among the attendees. Bobby "Turkey" Trevino, John "Too Tall" Jennings and Robert "Mr. Krabs" Rodriguez are three BACA representatives from the Padre Island Chapter.

"We work with abused children. We don't know any of the details of the case because that's not what we do," Trevino said. "We escort the kids to court or if there's a threat. We will stand ground at the child's house."

Trevino has been with BACA for 10 years. BACA takes a firm stand against all forms of child abuse. They exist with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. They are a body of bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world. The were founded by John Paul "Chief" Lilly.

Trevino became a part of BACA when a child who loved motorcycles needed help. He stepped up and assisted BACA with the child's escort and decided that helping child abuse victims was important to him.

"Think of the roll you can play in the solution," said Molly Bickham, Brush Country CASA.