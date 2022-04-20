Roselawn Cemetery Foundation board continues upgrades to cemetery

Months of cleaning the Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Alice by a group of concerned citizens has made substantial progress. Progress that continues in the hopes of addressing much-needed improvements.

"We've got the road project complete. If you drive out there it's pretty flat. It's well-maintained now and doesn't have a bunch of holes," said Bruce Heard, vice-president of the Roselawn Cemetery Improvement Foundation. "We're currently working on the mural that's out there. We have an artist going out there. He's outlining the outlines of the mural. That's just one of the project we're still working on. After he gets finished, we will clean the brick and do some masonry work on it. We have to bring it back to its full life."

The cemetery is on farm land just outside the Alice city limits going towards Agua Dulce. The cemetery was originally sold to Agua Dulce residents considering the small town doesn't have a cemetery, said Penny Pillack, board member and Agua Dulce resident.

"My parents are buried out there so are my aunts, uncles and cousins. Eventually, I'll be living out there. I'd like to have it a little bit more spruced up than what it is," Heard said.

According to the foundation board members, the cemetery hasn't been properly cared for as many of the headstones have sunk into the ground and can't be found, the grass is overgrown, the structures are faded or falling, and the water is unsuitable for grass or flowers.

The unflattering look to the cemetery is how the foundation began. A group of 40 people gathered and set up the foundation as a 501C non-profit to address the many issues.

"I have been very upset how this cemetery has looked for numerous years," Pillack said. "I have lots of family there. My husband and I own plots there. If you go out there, it needs mowing and it looks like the grave markers have been ran over. I don't know how many flower vases have been stolen. We've asked for them to be replaced, but none have been replaced."

Heard and Pillack said they are sadden at the way their families final resting place has not been cared for.

"This group is trying to get the cemetery to look better. We want it to be aesthetically pleasing so people will want to bury their loved ones out there and will want to visit their loved ones," Pillack said. "I think we've done a good job at getting it to look better, but I don't think we're anywhere near done. We need to find the grave markers, plant trees. You know it's just so ugly when you go out there."

"Our next project is to go out there and look at the memorials in the front, by the bar ditch. There's two of them. One on each side of the road. They look like they're about to fall over into the ditch," Heard said. "Future goals also include water. We have a water well out there, but it has never been kept up and the water is so alkaline that it won't grow grass. It kills everything. In the future, we want a useable water well that we can use to help grow grass and keep any plants alive."

The foundation recently planted rose bushes at the entrance. Members of the board take their own water for them.

"Our biggest goal was to get the road useable. We cleared an acre of land for additional plots," Heard said. "We want to have a presentable resting place. It's taken about four months to get the road work done because of factors such as the weather. Now, that it's completed, it looks really good. I'm pretty proud of that."

According to the board members, families who bury loved ones at the cemetery pay for perpetual care, but the funds can't be accessed until all the plots have been sold. Since there's still plots available the funds aren't touched.

Perpetual care would mean care of the grounds forever. However, Pillack said all it basically means is the mowing of the grounds.

"It doesn't mean that they go out there and water. It does not mean that they go out there and pull dead flowers, even though most people use artificial flowers. Families are thinking it covers everything, but it doesn't. Obviously," she said.

Despite the challenges, Heard, Pillack and the other board members are pleased that the cemetery is looking better and are ready to continue the work.

"Everybody cares about wanting it to look better and honoring our ancestors and our families," Pillack said.

All improvements to the cemetery have been funded through donations.

DONATIONS:

The Rose Lawn Cemetery Improvement Foundation.

P.O. Box 2207

Alice, Texas 78332

INFORMATION:

Contact Danny Haigood, president of the foundation, by phone at 361-701-8346 or email at haigoodone@yahoo.com.