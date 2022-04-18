Top 10 Ranking for Island University’s Graphic Design Program

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI – The graphic design program at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi earned a coveted spot in the Top 10 best graphic design school in Texas, earning the No. 7 slot on The Art Career Project’s Best Schools list for 2022.

The Art Career Project recognized schools for exceptional performance in eight weighted categories: academic rigor, student selectivity, graduation rate performance, early career success, alumni achievements, financial aid, faculty resources, and affordability/value.

Nancy Miller, TAMU-CC Assistant Professor of Art and Graphic Design Program Coordinator, characterizes the program as a small yet mighty force that continues to gain traction with incoming creative students from across Texas and attention from national organizations. She notes that while the program is rooted in traditional design foundations and focused on professional practice, the goal of the curriculum is to educate and inform students of the impact design can make through the exploration of diverse methodologies and practical projects in all forms of visual communication within current media.

At the Island University, students can earn a Bachelor of Art degree in Graphic Design. The BA program has 90 declared student majors.

“Our award-winning students continually make us proud,” Miller said. “Their work exhibits original visual solutions, executed with an evident knowledge of elevated design capabilities and technical skills. We have new graduates finding competitive employment locally, regionally, and nationally.”

Abraham Leija ’21, who earned a BA in Graphic Design, found early career success as a graphic designer for the marketing team of a Boston-based healthtech company. He says that while the graphic design program at the Island University is certainly competitive, he also found much support from fellow design majors and faculty.

“During regular critique sessions, people would point out what was working well in a design while also suggesting ideas for how it could be improved. This aspect taught us that design is a collaborative effort and because of this, the class environment felt encouraging,” Leija said.

Danielle Galindo ’21, who now works as a senior graphic designer for Visit Corpus Christi, also attributes her early career success to the preparation she acquired through the graphic design program at A&M-Corpus Christi.

“The program provided me with the tools and skills to prepare for my interview when I was originally applying for the position at Visit Corpus Christi during senior year,” Galindo said. “The program also assisted me with making many connections with creative professionals in industry, which I would not have been able to make outside of the program.”

To learn more about the graphic design program at the Island University, visit www.tamucc.edu/liberal-arts/departments/art-and-design/graphic-design/index.php.