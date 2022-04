Melissa Cantu Trevino

A grand opening celebration was held on Saturday, April 16 for Ordonez Muffler Shop. The shop is located at 312 Cecilia Street. Ordonez Muffler Shop is owned by Gasper Ordonez.

The Alice Hub City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were on hand to welcome the newest business to the area.

For more information on the shop call 361-207-2030.