NSCA announces Salas to receive the 2022 All-American Athlete of the Year

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is proud to announce Ryan Salas as a 2022 All-American Athlete Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year Award recipient.

This award recognizes Salas’ athletic accomplishments and his dedication to strength and conditioning. Nominated by Coach Joseph Heron of Alice Independent School District, Salas’ determination to improve in athletics while maintaining academic prominence is a great model for all student-athletes at Alice ISD.

“We are proud to have Coach Heron join the NSCA in its mission to safely improve athletic performance,” says Eric McMahon, NSCA’s Coaching and Sport Science Program Manager, “Supporting our student-athletes like Ryan Salas guarantees a stronger future for the NSCA.”

