OG Museum catches fire on Easter morning
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
ORANGE GROVE - Firefighters are currently fighting a fire at the Orange Grove Area Museum.
According to the museum’s Facebook page, the museum’s contents were destroyed by fire today.
Fire fighters are still on the scene attempting to save other buildings. Currently we are unaware of the cause of the fire.
The museum was established in the late 1990’s by a small group of citizens from the Orange Grove Area who were concerned about our history being lost.