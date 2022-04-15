Public invited to remember Barbie Wymore's life

submitted

Barbara “Barbie” Loraine Wymore, 49, gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, April 12, following a vehicle accident. She touched the lives of many people in Jim Wells County through her work as County Extension Agent-4-H sponsor for 26 years.

Her family and friends have invited the community to join them in a celebration of Wymore's life to be held at 5 p.m., on Monday, April 18 at the JWC Fairgrounds Merchant Building. A balloon release will follow at 6 p.m. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at the JWC Fairgrounds Merchant Building, located at 3001 S. Johnson in Alice. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 801 S. Reynolds Street in Alice, Celebrant, Father Pete Elizardo. Rites of Christian Burial will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at Raymondville Cemetery in Raymondville, Texas.

Wymore was born on April 18, 1972 in Harlingen, Texas to Ray and Charlotte Wymore and was raised in Raymondville where she graduated from high school in 1990. Barbie went on to gain her Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture Education from Southwest Texas University in 1995 then also obtained her Master’s Degree in Agriculture Education from Texas A&M University-Kingsville in the Fall of 2000.

Barbie joined 4-H in the third grade. She showed pigs and eventually moved on to showing Santa Gertrudis heifers. 4-H was her lifelong career as she was also active in Collegiate 4-H at Southwest Texas University. On Jan. 2, 1996, Barbie was employed as an Assistant Agent in JWC and later that position was transitioned to County Extension Agent-4-H and Youth Development. This was a direct result of her work ethic and dedication to the program. As a 4-H Agent, Barbie was energetic, dedicated and enjoyed working with the kids and families. Barbie had several opportunities to move in her career but chose to stay in JWC to serve the community who loved her the most, friends and family said.

Barbie was a professional. She was a member of the of the Texas Association of Extension 4-H Agents, Texas County Agricultural Agents Association and JWC Farm Bureau where she was the driving force behind the success of Ag Fair which taught area fourth grade students about agriculture. She served as an advisor to the JWC Fair Association and spent countless hours preparing families to participate in the annual county fair.

Barbie was supportive. Barbie was the biggest fan of the kids. No one else went more out of their way to be there for them. It was always about them. Barbie enjoyed training and traveling with kids to compete and prided herself in their success. There could not be an event or competition going on without some pep talk, Facebook post or group picture to commemorate the event. She went the extra mile to make it both educational and memorable.

Barbie was caring. She traveled and showed up to see our kids show and compete at any event they were involved with, in and out of 4-H. She showed up and supported 4-H members at UIL, sports, band and any other event she could attend. Barbie also enjoyed celebrating with graduating seniors at their graduation ceremonies and initiated our 4-H Graduation Cords Program as well. Each year she helped 4-H members apply for and be awarded countless scholarships for their college education.

Barbie was thankful. She spent countless hours handwriting thank you letters and notes to volunteers, presenters and many others who made a difference in the children’s lives.

Barbie was demanding, according to her family and friends. Barbie was not afraid to express her thoughts and criticize someone’s lack of performance. However, it was always because she believed in people and knew that they could do better. As the 4-H Motto says: To make the best better… that was her goal.

Barbie, or “4-H Mom” as the 4-H members knew her, will be greatly missed but her memories and legacy will live on.

Barbie is preceded in death by her father Ray Wymore, uncle Dickie Busee and grandparents AC and Josephine Bush, and William and Ann Wymore. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her mother Charlotte Wymore, sister Beverley (Jimmy) McCue, nephews Dillan and Cross McCue and the many 4-H members and families whose life she touched in her 26 years as a 4-H Agent in JWC.

Serving as Pallbearers, Logan McBride, Benny Clegg, Trevor Martinez, Kyle Erwin, Daniel Denning and David Gebert. Honorary Pallbearers will be her loving nephews, Dylan and Cross McCue. Serving as lectors at her services will be Anissa Valverdi and Henry Uribe. Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.

