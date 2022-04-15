Easter baskets for Nueces County children

submitted

In an annual event, volunteers with the Nueces County Community Partners Board, also known as the Rainbow Room, recently assembled 124 Easter baskets specializing in age range from toddler to teen.

The organization wanted to make sure that all of the Nueces County children in foster care would have something special for Easter Sunday. The completed Easter baskets were given to CPS caseworkers who had not yet received baskets for foster children from other community donors, to be delivered in time for Easter.