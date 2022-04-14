Inotiv, Inc. announces with acquisition of Orient BioResource Center, Inc.

submitted

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services, announced it has completed the purchase of Orient BioResource Center, Inc. (“OBRC”), from Orient Bio, Inc., a preclinical contract research organization and medical supplier based in Seongnam, South Korea. Orient BioResource Center operates a facility located near Alice.

“Inotiv acquired our facility in Alice, Texas, in November of 2021, and that facility has been a leader in supply for decades,” said Jim Harkness, Inotiv’s Chief Operating Officer for Research Models and Services (“RMS”). “Our clients have consistently asked us to build the scale and services necessary to meet their needs. We believe the acquisition of OBRC’s Alice, Texas, facility, and its proximity to our existing facility, will accelerate growth, provide scale, and ensure that client needs are met with the highest level of animal welfare.”

Larry Martinez, Alice and Jim Wells County (JWC) EDC Executive Director, said “The combination of these two facilities under the same corporate leadership is plus for the city and county.”

Martinez, coupled with Alice City Manager Michael Esparza, and other City and County officials, including previous mayor Jolene Vanover and current mayor Cynthia Carrasco and County Judge Juan Rodriguez, have led efforts to ensure Inotiv will remain a viable part of JWC’s economic activities.

“We’ve been working with Inotiv officials closely for the last two years to support their expansion plans for the Alice facility. This includes the use of specific government acquired grants and infrastructure support," Martinez said. "The merger ensures that this important business remains and that expansion plans of an additional 150-200 employees in the next 3+ years stays on track.”

The Alice JWC EDC sees a potential for additional educational services to meet these immediate and future requirements.

“We are also currently in discussions with local colleges to help assist them with internships through pharmaceutical programs and or medical related fields towards their degreed programs. This new specified field of study in Jim Wells County and its surrounding cities will allow educators an opportunity to expand and diversify the JWC workforce to attract new employees at a competitive pay scale”, added Martinez.

OBRC’s Alice, Texas, operations span 500 acres and consist of primate holding, veterinary care, diagnostic and maintenance facilities. OBRC earned revenue of $23 million1 in fiscal year 2021 with over 100 employees. Inotiv’s facility, also in Alice, operates on 200 acres with testing services and 150+ employee base. Planned expansion will make Inotiv’s combined business one of the largest employers operating in Jim Wells County.

