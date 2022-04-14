DPS: Man killed after his car ran over him

SAN DIEGO - A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of 59-year-old Hector Pena of San Diego Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Highway 44, a mile west of San Diego.

Preliminary reports from Department of Public Safety revealed a 2000 Ford Excursion was traveling eastbound, made a right turn toward a resident fence. Pena exited the vehicle without placing the vehicle in park causing the vehicle to roll forward. The vehicle struck Pena who fell and was ran over by his truck, said Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

Pena succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The case is under investigation.