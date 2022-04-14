Annual walk to raise awareness on child abuse

SAN DIEGO - A walk, moment of silence and a balloon release was held in San Diego as residents and officials gathered to to raise awareness about child abuse On Wednesday, April 13.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

People held blue balloons, held banners and wore blue shirts in support of Child Abuse Awareness.

Speakers spoke about the importance of stopping child abuse and how to help the victims. A proclamation was read by San Diego Mayor Sally Lichtenberger at the steps of the San Diego City Hall.