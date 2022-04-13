Single vehicle accident kills undocumented woman, injures another

FREER - A woman died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident when the vehicle she was riding in lost control evading law enforcement, said Sgt. Maria Montalvo with the Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Honda Civic, occupied by four, including the driver, was traveling eastbound on Highway 44 just east of the Duval/Webb County line as it was evading multiple law enforcement agencies.

The driver of the Honda veered onto the borrow ditch on the south side of the roadway to drive around slow-moving traffic. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and went into a side skid, crossed the highway, and entered the borrow ditch on the northside of the road. The Honda then rolled multiple times into the ditch.

Sgt. Montalvo said the driver and a female passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The unidentified female succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She was an undocumented immigrant. The driver was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.