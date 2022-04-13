Area students winner Conservation Awards

submitted

The Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District recently held their annual Conservation Awards Program. Winners were recently selected on essay and poster entries.

Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District participated in the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board Annual Conservation Awards Program. Duval County students were given the opportunity to participate in the essay and poster contest. With this year’s topic, “Healthy Soil, Healthy Life” students learned how important agriculture is for food and clothing as well as the importance of conserving our natural resources, soil and water.

The poster and essay entries were excellent this year, according to the board members.

Board members appreciated all the effort and the hard work of all the students who participated and would like to express our gratitude to the school principals, counselors, teachers and parents who showed their support of the Conservation Awards Program through the participants who were recognized on Tuesday, April 12.

Congratulations to the winners on behalf of the Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors: Robert Elizondo, Chairman; Alonzo Cantu, Member; Rudy Rodriguez, Vice-Chairman; Eladio Barrera, Member; and Leonel Ramirez, Secretary.

Essay Sr. Division

(Tie for 1st place)

1st Place-----Melody Perez (won 3rd place in 2020) Benavides Secondary

1st Place-----Miranda Sanchez, Benavides Secondary

3rd Place----Johnathan A. Alaniz, Benavides Secondary

Essay Jr. Division

1st Place----Jiliana Mae Perez, Benavides Secondary

2nd Place---Jacqueline Sosa, Bernarda Jaime Junior High-San Diego TX

3rd Place----Trustea Davila, Bernarda Jaime Junior High- San Diego TX

Poster

1st Place----Josue M. Carrillo, Benavides Elementary

2nd Place---Jayla Mae Perez, Benavides Elementary

3rd Place---Haiden Rodriguez, Benavides Elementary

All essay and poster contest winners received a certificate, plus all first-place winners received a $100, second place winners received $50, and third place winners received $25.