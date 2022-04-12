JWC Extension Agent dies in Kleberg County accident

KINGSVILLE - Friends and family confirmed that Barbie Wymore, Jim Wells County Extension Agent 4-H, died in a car accident on Highway 141, outside of Kingsville.

A suburban and an 18-wheeler collided on Highway 141 killing Wymore, according to published reports.

Details of the accident are unknown at this time.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety and the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office are investigating the accident.

