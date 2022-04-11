San Diego HS student advances to District competition in Rotary 4-Way Speech contest

SAN DIEGO - The Rotary International's Area 6 District 5930 4-Way Speech contest was held on Sunday, April 10 at the San Diego Rotary Club's Pavilion. After the speeches were complete, Andreas Gonzalez was the first place winner and advanced to the District competition to be held in McAllen on April 23.

Gonzalez, a junior at San Diego High School, earned a $350 scholarship.

Second place was Celeste Torres, a senior at Alice High School. She also received a $250 scholarship.

Gonzalez and Torres represented area clubs with their unique speeches and how they follow the Rotary International's 4-Way Speech.

