Munoz gets arrested for "20th time"

Recently, investigators with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department arrested Matthew E. Munoz on his 20th arrest for numerous crimes, according to Lt. Alan Gonzalez.

Munoz was arrested on Gulf Street after deputies observed him on a bicycle pulling a battery charger. During the roadside interview, deputies learned that the battery charger was stolen out of Corpus Christi.

Gonzalez said Munoz steals to feed his drug habitat.

Gonzalez wants to remind everyone to secure their property.

He was charged with theft and booked into the Jim Wells County jail.