Bridging Families

Hundreds of children in Texas are in need of their forever homes with a family to make memories. Armando is one of those children waiting for adventure and a family.

Armando is an 11-year-old with love for all things outdoors, as he enjoys camping, fishing, swimming and taking walks to discover nature. On his list on new adventures to try is visiting a cavern and paddling in a kayak … all activities he would like to share with his forever family.

Armando also likes playing frisbee golf and enjoys any chance for a competitive competition of it to show off his throwing skills.

Indoors likes playing card games and listening to music, especially hip hop and R&B. At school Armando has done very well in Math and Art class.

Armando is seeking to become part of a traditional family with siblings. He would love a family to show him love and attention and help guide him into adulthood.

If you think you could be Armando’s forever family or for another Texas child please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: