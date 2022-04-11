BBPB athletes at District Track meet
Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco athletes participated in the District Track Meet in Riviera Saturday, April 9 and took home numerous awards.
Clarissa Gonzalez 1st place long Jump
1st place 100m hurdles
Jaci Mungia. 1st place shot put
2nd place discus
Laila Estrada. 6th place Long Jump
Olivia Perez. 4th place discus
Lola Perez. 5th place discus
6th place shot put
Kalab Castillo. 1st place 110 hurdles
2nd place 300m hurdles
3rd place Triple jump
6th place 100m dash
6th place long jump
Joaquin Longoria. 5th place 110m hurdles
5th place 300m hurdles
Jadrian Torres. 4th place triple jump
Noah Perez. 2nd place. Triple jump
2nd place 100m dash
2nd place 400m
6th place long jump
Walker Dunlavy. 1st place shot put
2nd place discus
Gabriel Gonzalez. 5th discus
3rd place shot put
Cristian Chapa. 6th discus
Norberto Everett. 5th place 2400m run
Michael Godinez. 6th place 2400m run
3rd place. 4x400m relay
Gabriel Gonzalez
AJ Biscarro
Cristian Chapa
Noah Perez
Andres Cadena. 5th shot put
AJ Biscarro. 5th place 400m dash