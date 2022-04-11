BBPB athletes at District Track meet

submitted

Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco athletes participated in the District Track Meet in Riviera Saturday, April 9 and took home numerous awards.

Clarissa Gonzalez 1st place long Jump

1st place 100m hurdles

Jaci Mungia. 1st place shot put

2nd place discus

Laila Estrada. 6th place Long Jump

Olivia Perez. 4th place discus

Lola Perez. 5th place discus

6th place shot put

Kalab Castillo. 1st place 110 hurdles

2nd place 300m hurdles

3rd place Triple jump

6th place 100m dash

6th place long jump

Joaquin Longoria. 5th place 110m hurdles

5th place 300m hurdles

Jadrian Torres. 4th place triple jump

Noah Perez. 2nd place. Triple jump

2nd place 100m dash

2nd place 400m

6th place long jump

Walker Dunlavy. 1st place shot put

2nd place discus

Gabriel Gonzalez. 5th discus

3rd place shot put

Cristian Chapa. 6th discus

Norberto Everett. 5th place 2400m run

Michael Godinez. 6th place 2400m run

3rd place. 4x400m relay

Gabriel Gonzalez

AJ Biscarro

Cristian Chapa

Noah Perez

Andres Cadena. 5th shot put

AJ Biscarro. 5th place 400m dash