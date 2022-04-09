Police arrest business owner on drug charges

Legends Cuts Barbershop was swarmed with Alice police Saturday, April 9 after police seized over 110 THC cartridges and THC wax among other drug related paraphernalia.

Investigators arrested Candido Cantu Jr., owner of the business on felony charges.

According to Investigator Herman Arellano and Officer Zac Jaramillo, the major concerns with this bust is the location to a school campus, children and families who frequent the business, and the drugs being mailed to the business.

When police entered the establishment, the 27-year-old owner ran out the back door.

Cantu was detained and transported to the Jim Wells County jail. Charges are pending but include possession of a controlled substance.

The case is under investigation.