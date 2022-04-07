TAMUK concert choir joins CCSO for Beethoven performance

submitted

KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s Concert Choir is performing the 9th Symphony by Ludwig van Beethoven with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra and three other choirs from Corpus Christi and San Antonio.

The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for attending the concert in person and online can be purchased online at the CCSO’s website or by visiting https://ccso.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales.

The Texas A&M-Kingsville Concert Choir consists of 28 students who will perform, with others, Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, one of the most influential pieces in the history of classical music.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience for our students as the forces required to perform it do not come to fruition often,” said Dr. Kenneth Williams, professor of music and the director of choral activities.

“Performing masterworks such as this is important in the education of future educators and performers to ensure that they receive a robust study in a broad range of choral works in a variety of styles and from multiple historical periods of music history,” Williams said. “For a program such as ours to have this opportunity is a significant achievement.”