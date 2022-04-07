San Diego business owner loses battle to breast cancer

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego community mourns the loss of 41-year-old Sarah Chapa, co-owner of J&S Pit Stop. She was known as the pit queen for her delicious food, but she was also known for being a helping hand to anyone in need.

On Tuesday, April 5, Chapa lost a courageous battle to Stage 4 breast cancer (triple negative). The diagnosis from doctors told Sarah and her family that they couldn't determine where the cancer came from nor could they find a cure for her.

J&S Pit Stop in San Diego opened in 2018 and became a community favorite. They also became a Texas Monthly honoree and featured for its smoked mollejas.

Chapa and her husband, Joel, were the owners of the restaurant, but Sarah ran the daily operations with her sister and her niece.

Sarah and Joel were high school sweethearts and married on Nov. 27, 1999. Together they had three children; Samantha, Joel Jr. and Avery.

"Although she's gone, I can promise she will never be forgotten from our family or the community. We will make her proud while she watches over my family and I. She will always be with us on our good and toughest days," Samantha said. "Every memory we made with our mom was special. She loved traveling, shopping and taking us to my sister and (my) cheer and dance competitions. She was a special friend to many people and so loved. She would do anything to help someone even when she was in pain with her cancer."

Sarah's family will continue to honor their mother for the person she was, for the mother she was. Her legacy is one of strength, courage and faith.

"She taught me to always be strong for not only myself, but for the people around me. She got up every day and battled with so much courage and faith and holding onto the slightest bit of hope she had," Samantha said.

The Chapa family lost a woman who enjoyed her family, her community and lived everyday in faith and hope.