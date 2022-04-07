Man found near railroad tracks Tuesday is 'in good spirits'

A 23-year-old man is expected to be released Thursday, April 7 from a Corpus Christi hospital after being found unconscious near the railroad tracks on Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Juan Martinez with the Alice Police Department said that first responders were dispatched to the railroad tracks near Stadium and Sain for a man. The man, whose name was not released, was believed to intoxicated or under the influence when first responders made contact with him.

Investigators believed that he had been hit by a passing train. However, video surveillance showed the man had been laying in the area before the train passed at 6 a.m., Martinez said.

The man sustained head fractures, a laceration to his head and bruising.

Martinez said marijuana was found on the person.

Investigators have spoken with the man, but he told investigators he can't recall the events from the day before. The man's family told investigators he has been in good spirits.