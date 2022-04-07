Del Mar College builds futures … Online Advising and Registration currently underway for DMC credit courses

submitted

Register now to get credit courses completed over the summer; start planning for fall academics and II classes;

Ready to start building your future? Del Mar College is the place with three campus locations starting this summer.

So it’s never too early to register to make sure you get the classes you want … where you want them! Get credit courses out of the way FAST at Del Mar College either during the Maymester or during one of two summer sessions. You can register for fall 2022 courses, too!

Online Advising and Registration is now underway.

Maymester classes begin Thursday, May 12, and run through May 27. Registration is open and tuition and fees are due by 6 p.m. the same day classes start.

Summer I and II semester credit courses begin May 31 and July 11, respectively. Summer I courses include 5-, 6-, 9-, 10- and 12-week courses while Session II courses are 5- and 6-week offerings.

Learn more about the DMC admission and registration procedures by going to www.delmar.edu/registration. Check for deadlines, including tuition and fee payments for different length sessions, by using the College’s Academic Calendar.

Additionally, both current and prospective students can access WebDMC on the College’s home page (www.delmar.edu) to view course offerings, which includes frequent updates and additions throughout the registration process. WebDMC also is where students can check their financial aid status, review their degree plan and find other information.

Information opportunities––such as Live Chats, online workshops and drive-thru events––are listed on the Outreach and Enrollment Services’ web page at https://www.delmar.edu/becoming-a-viking/discover/tours/outreach-events.html. You can also find these informational opportunities on the Events page in Viking News (vikingnews.delmar.edu).

Have questions? Contact the Student Enrollment Center at 698-1290 or enroll@delmar.edu.