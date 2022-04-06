K9 officer sworn in at Premont PD

PREMONT - A new officer was sworn in with the Premont Police Department on Wednesday, April 6. The new officer is a not your typical officer.

The new officer assigned to the department is Officer Snap, a four-legged officer, who is 14 months old.

Officer Snap was sworn in by the Honorable Municipal Court Judge Mario Rodriguez along side his handler, Officer Jesus Garza II.

Officer Snap is a Belgian Malinois and has been under Garza's care for a total of three weeks. Garza learned German to communicate with his furry partner.

"For two weeks, he trained in narcotic work. He trained in meth, cocaine and marijuana (detection)," Garza said. "Yes, this is my first time as a K9 handler. (Snap) will be a great tool to get people and narcotics off the streets."

Garza explained that having a K9 officer in the department is an asset to the future of the community's safety and to the added revenue for the department when Snap confiscates drugs or money.

"I am excited for the new K9 team and they will be a great asset to the police department in combatting the drugs," said Chief Richard Nava.

"(Snap) is a great tool to have especially during traffic stops. He is a tool for officers. There are times that we can't get consent to search a vehicle. Having a K9 is a good way to get probable cause and possibly seize narcotics."

Snap is expected to have a minimum of 16 hours of training a month and has already been invited by area departments for training courses.

Officer Garza reminds people that Snap is "a working dog not a pet" and should not be petted. Snap will ride with Garza and remain at his side at all times. They work together and go home together.

Snap is currently the only K9 officer for the Premont PD.

"Its been about seven years that the department has been without a K9," Garza said. "It's a new start for the city, officers and the community."