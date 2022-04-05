Elderly Benavides woman dies in car crash in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI – A car accident on Monday, April 4, at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 665 and FM 666 claimed the life of a 90-year-old Benavides woman, according to Trooper Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Evangelina De Los Santos was pronounced deceased on scene. She was a passenger of the Chevrolet Traverse involved in the accident. She was not wearing a seat belt, Olivarez said.

Around 8:30 p.m., a blue Ford Ranger pickup was traveling north on FM 666 and came to a complete stop at the intersection of FM 666 and FM 665. A gray Chevrolet Traverse SUV was traveling west on FM 665. Driver of the Ford proceeded north into the intersection as the Chevrolet continued west. Driver of the Chevrolet overcorrected to the right traveling off the roadway and traveled onto a vacant field.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.