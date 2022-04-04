Woman fails to stop, crashes into Alice police officer

Melissa Cantu Trevino

Alice police investigated a car accident involving an officer Monday afternoon at the intersection on North Texas Boulevard and Sixth Street.

According to Cpl. Maritza Perez, the female driver of the red Chevy Sonic failed to stop at a stop sign as she attempted to cross North Texas Boulevard. The Alice police officer's unit was traveling southbound on North Texas Boulevard and did not have the time to stop before crashing into the Chevy Sonic.

The woman and the officer were taken to the local hospital as precaution.

The woman was cited.