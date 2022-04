SAN DIEGO - Prizes, plastic eggs, face painting and the Easter Bunny were just a few off the activities at the Vera's Trucking Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 3.

Giveaways for the children included baby chicks, bikes, baskets and scooters.

The event was free for the public and was held at Padre Pedro Park in front of the Catholic Church.

