Bridging Families - Jedidiah

There are thousands of kids waiting for you to assist them in finding a forever home. Children who need a helping hand and love to become a productive member of society, but, most importantly, a family to love.

Jedidiah is a funny and playful teen. He likes to go by the nickname "Jedi" and he carries the power of his smile, which in turn makes those around him smile as well, as he has a happy and playful demeanor.

Some of his favorite things are the "Minions," dinosaurs, and seeing movies of his favorite characters. Jedi has a contagiously bright and big smile.

Jedi gets along very well with other children and adults. He also likes to stay active, and likes to play, as he has a lot of energy.

Jedi can be very shy at first but slowly will warm up to someone when gains some familiarity and trust. He will do best with a family that has experience working with children who need constant attention, as Jedi will require care, and supervision throughout his entire life.

In a special message Jedidiah wants his future family to know that … “My name is Jedidiah, but all my friends call me Jedi. You should know that I can be very shy when I first meet new people, but once I decide I like you, we will become the best of friends!”

If you think you could be Jedidiah’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program,

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: