2022 Miss Alice Texas Beauty Pageant Contestants

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

This year's Miss Alice beauty pageant has 14 contestants ready to acquire the coveted crowns. The pageant will be held at the Alice High School's auditorium on May 15 at 3 p.m.

2022 Miss Alice beauty pageant contestants along with the reigning Miss Alice Royalty
Little Miss Alice Texas Division

Little Miss Alice Texas Division has seven young ladies vying for the title. Contestants are:

Contestant 1 - Mia Chapa - daughter of Issac Chapa and Victoria Garcia

Contestant 2 - Elly Rose Trevino - daughter of Valentina Trevino

Contestant 3 - Jaigan Bueno - daughter of Joseph and Sabrina Bueno

Contestant 4 - Riley Rivera - daughter of Renee Perez and Rudy Rivera

Contestant 5 - Kensley Cruz - daughter of Christine Lasos and Jose Cruz

Contestant 6 - Adielly Benavides - daughter of Lydia and Idaceli Limas

Contestant 7 - Sofia Soliz - daughter of Jazmine Maldonado and Sammy Soliz Jr.

Junior Miss Alice Texas Division

The Junior Miss Alice Texas Division has two young ladies competing for the title. Contestants are: 

Contestant 1 - Myla Bowen - daughter of Raul and Nicole Garza

Contestant 2 - Avery Villagran - daughter of Bryan and Amanda Garcia

Miss Alice Texas Division

The Miss Alice Texas Division has five young women competing for the opportunity to represent the city as Miss Alice Texas 2022. Contestants are:

Contestant 1 - Nazuria Urrutia - daughter of Norina Monsevias and Carlos Ramirez

Contestant 2 - Elena Perez - daughter of Albert and Anabel Perez

Contestant 3 - Addison Garza - daughter of Daniel and April Garza

Contestant 4 - Emma Radle - daughter of Richard and Jennifer Goldman, and Robert and Jennifer Radle

Contestant 5 - Daniella Benavides - daughter of Nikki Garcia and Noel Benavides