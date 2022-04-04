2022 Miss Alice Texas Beauty Pageant Contestants
This year's Miss Alice beauty pageant has 14 contestants ready to acquire the coveted crowns. The pageant will be held at the Alice High School's auditorium on May 15 at 3 p.m.
Little Miss Alice Texas Division has seven young ladies vying for the title. Contestants are:
Contestant 1 - Mia Chapa - daughter of Issac Chapa and Victoria Garcia
Contestant 2 - Elly Rose Trevino - daughter of Valentina Trevino
Contestant 3 - Jaigan Bueno - daughter of Joseph and Sabrina Bueno
Contestant 4 - Riley Rivera - daughter of Renee Perez and Rudy Rivera
Contestant 5 - Kensley Cruz - daughter of Christine Lasos and Jose Cruz
Contestant 6 - Adielly Benavides - daughter of Lydia and Idaceli Limas
Contestant 7 - Sofia Soliz - daughter of Jazmine Maldonado and Sammy Soliz Jr.
The Junior Miss Alice Texas Division has two young ladies competing for the title. Contestants are:
Contestant 1 - Myla Bowen - daughter of Raul and Nicole Garza
Contestant 2 - Avery Villagran - daughter of Bryan and Amanda Garcia
The Miss Alice Texas Division has five young women competing for the opportunity to represent the city as Miss Alice Texas 2022. Contestants are:
Contestant 1 - Nazuria Urrutia - daughter of Norina Monsevias and Carlos Ramirez
Contestant 2 - Elena Perez - daughter of Albert and Anabel Perez
Contestant 3 - Addison Garza - daughter of Daniel and April Garza
Contestant 4 - Emma Radle - daughter of Richard and Jennifer Goldman, and Robert and Jennifer Radle
Contestant 5 - Daniella Benavides - daughter of Nikki Garcia and Noel Benavides