CHRISTUS SPOHN Hospital Beeville, Alice and Kleberg look to fill several open positions

CHRISTUS SPOHN Hospital Beeville, Alice and Kleberg are hosting hiring events, in an effort to fill several open positions. Candidates will have the opportunity to tour the hospitals and speak directly with top leaders and recruiters. Candidates are encouraged to RSVP and bring copies of their resume.

The hospital is looking for RNs, LVNs, CNAs, PCTs, RRTs, CLSs, Pharmacy Techs, MLTs, MRI Techs, and CT Techs.

WHERE and WHEN:

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville – 1500 E. Houston St.

Monday, April 4 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice – 2500 E. Main St.

Wednesday, April 6 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Kleberg

HEB Education Center – 1311 E. General Cavazos Blvd.

Friday, April 8 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.