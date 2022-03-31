Orange Grove HS students win UIL Academic Contest

submitted

Recently the Orange Grove High School UIL students participated in the UIL Academic Contest. The winners were:

Rebekah VanBlarcum: Copy Editing - 2nd

Manda Ortiz: Computer Science - 5th

Pheobe Manners: Computer Science - 6th

Wyatt Migura: Headline Writing - 4th

Noah Seilaff: Lincoln Douglas Debate - 2nd

Samantha Lichtenstein: Mathematics - 2nd

Rebekah VanBlarcum: News Writing - 2nd

Mariana Macias: Persuasive Speaking - 5th

Samantha Lichtenstein: Poetry Interpretation - 2nd

Rylee Miller: Poetry Interpretation - 4th

Tylar Ellis: Poetry Interpretation - 6th

Alissa Campbell: Prose Interpretation - 2nd

Caylie Ybanez: Prose Interpretation - 3rd

Julian Lopez: Social Studies - 5th

OGHS Speech Team - 1st Place

A few students advanced to the UIL Academics Regional Meet to be held on April 22 and 23. Students who advanced are: