Orange Grove HS students win UIL Academic Contest
Recently the Orange Grove High School UIL students participated in the UIL Academic Contest. The winners were:
- Rebekah VanBlarcum: Copy Editing - 2nd
- Manda Ortiz: Computer Science - 5th
- Pheobe Manners: Computer Science - 6th
- Wyatt Migura: Headline Writing - 4th
- Noah Seilaff: Lincoln Douglas Debate - 2nd
- Samantha Lichtenstein: Mathematics - 2nd
- Rebekah VanBlarcum: News Writing - 2nd
- Mariana Macias: Persuasive Speaking - 5th
- Samantha Lichtenstein: Poetry Interpretation - 2nd
- Rylee Miller: Poetry Interpretation - 4th
- Tylar Ellis: Poetry Interpretation - 6th
- Alissa Campbell: Prose Interpretation - 2nd
- Caylie Ybanez: Prose Interpretation - 3rd
- Julian Lopez: Social Studies - 5th
- OGHS Speech Team - 1st Place
A few students advanced to the UIL Academics Regional Meet to be held on April 22 and 23. Students who advanced are:
- Rebekah Van Blarcum - 2nd in copy editing and 2nd in news writing
- Noah Seilaff - 2nd in Lincoln Douglas Debate
- Samantha Lichtenstein - 2nd in poetry interpretation and 2nd mathematics
- Alissa Campbell - 2nd prose interpretation
- Caylie Ybanez - 3rd prose interpretation