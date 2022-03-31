Orange Grove HS students win UIL Academic Contest

Recently the Orange Grove High School UIL students participated in the UIL Academic Contest. The winners were:

  • Rebekah VanBlarcum: Copy Editing - 2nd
  • Manda Ortiz: Computer Science - 5th
  • Pheobe Manners: Computer Science - 6th
  • Wyatt Migura: Headline Writing - 4th
  • Noah Seilaff: Lincoln Douglas Debate - 2nd
  • Samantha Lichtenstein: Mathematics - 2nd
  • Rebekah VanBlarcum: News Writing - 2nd
  • Mariana Macias: Persuasive Speaking - 5th
  • Samantha Lichtenstein: Poetry Interpretation - 2nd
  • Rylee Miller: Poetry Interpretation - 4th
  • Tylar Ellis: Poetry Interpretation - 6th
  • Alissa Campbell: Prose Interpretation - 2nd
  • Caylie Ybanez: Prose Interpretation - 3rd
  • Julian Lopez: Social Studies - 5th
  • OGHS Speech Team - 1st Place
OGHS UIL Academic Contest winners.

A few students advanced to the UIL Academics Regional Meet to be held on April 22 and 23. Students who advanced are:

  • Rebekah Van Blarcum - 2nd in copy editing and 2nd in news writing
  • Noah Seilaff - 2nd in Lincoln Douglas Debate
  • Samantha Lichtenstein - 2nd in poetry interpretation and 2nd mathematics
  • Alissa Campbell - 2nd prose interpretation
  • Caylie Ybanez - 3rd prose interpretation