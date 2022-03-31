Destination Imagination team makes top three at state competition, advances to Globals

SAN DIEGO - A group of excited students from Bernarda Jaime Junior High in San Diego have reached their Destination Imagination goal.

Ariana Casas, Jayla Perez, Aracelli Gallegos, Rene Gonzalez Jr., Allison Maldonado, Omar Aleman and Landon Sanchez make up the DI Big Brains.

They recently competed in the state tournament in Arlington, earning third place. That strong finish will push them to Globals competition.

During the Arlington competition, the San Diego team also received the DaVinci Award given to teams for exceptional creativity such as expressing a unique approach to a problem or risk taking.

"I was nervous because (we) wanted to do better than last year. Last year, we were fourth at state. I wanted us to be top three. That was our team goal," said Dr. Ruben Pena, co-manager. "Of course, you want to be state champs, but our goal was at least top three."

Gonzalez said the team is confident about its abilities in the Improvisational Challenge because it takes imagination and creativity "straight (out) of your head." This is a skill that the team prides itself on.

The DI Big Brains competed in the Improvisational Challenge. This challenge is unlike the others. There's no advanced script that students can practice. Teams in this challenge don't know all the details until they enter the challenge room with judges.

"We're already good at teamwork and making things up on the spot together," Perez said.

The team was given different elements it may encounter within the challenge so they committed time to researching the elements. Then, the members used their findings to practice as many scenarios as they could imagine.

"I felt pretty confident. I thought we were going to do really good, but of course, there's still going to be those nerves there," Perez said. "There was some doubt because of the instant challenge. We didn't feel we did well."

Pena said the instant challenge part of the competition was the hardest for the team. The instant challenge is another unknown for teams. Performances in this competition has been known to make or break teams at competition.

"The instant challenge was quite difficult," Perez said. "They set it up in a specific way and because we are an improv team, (judges) give you something opposite like building."

Gonzalez recalled waiting for state results with hundreds of other Texas DI teams. All of them wanted to advance to the next level.

"I was excited," he said. "We were nervous because we didn't know if we were going to be called up."

Finally, they saw their team name on the scene and their name was called over the loud speakers.

"I was super shocked," Perez said.

This will be Pena's fourth time going to Globals with San Diego and Alice Independent School Districts. The Globals activity is the highest level of DI competition.

The DI Big Brains are not the first team from San Diego ISD to participate in Globals. But they are first to have the opportunity to attend the competition face-to-face.

"Last year, the team went to Globals virtually, but this team is the first face-to-face," Pena said. "They will be going to Kansas City, Missouri from May 21 through the 24th."

Teams from every state in the United States and other countries are represented. Besides the competitions, students will have a variety of activities they can participate in like pin trading, a dance and workshops.

Pena, co-manager Yovana Pena, and the DI Big Brains will continue to practice all scenarios especially the instant challenges until the competition in May.