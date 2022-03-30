Torres wins Alice Rotary 4-Way Speech

Senior Celeste Torres was the winner of the Alice Rotary Club's 4-way Speech Contest Wednesday, March 30.

Torres' topic was on fine arts within the school district and it's importance.

This is the second year, Torres, a student at Alice High School, has won the contest. She made it to the Rotary District 5930 Speech Contest last year which was held via Zoom due to the pandemic.

Torres received a $300 scholarship. She will represent Alice Rotary in the Area competition.

Second place was Isela Torres, junior at Alice ISD. She received a $200 scholarship.

Third place was Samantha Pastrana, freshman at Alice ISD. She also received a scholarship in the amount of $100.

