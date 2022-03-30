First Alzheimer's Committee meeting held with hopes for awareness walk

The first Alzheimer's Committee meeting for Alice, Jim Wells County and surrounding area was held on Thursday, March 24. It was hosted by The Premier of Alice in collaboration with City of Alice, Alice Independent School District, CHRISTUS Spohn and community supporters.

The committee is discussing the possibility of having a Alzheimer's walk in Jim Wells County that would raise awareness and represent local residents who have suffered with the disease.

If the committee approves, the hope is that a walk would take place in November which is Alzheimer's Month.

The next meeting will be on April 28 from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. at Premier of Alice, 800 Coyote Trail.

Committee members are asking anyone who would like to participate to call Norma Trevino 361-737-1215 or Bettina Vargas 956-269-7266.